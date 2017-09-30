HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says Wednesday morning is going to be really pleasant. Temps will be in the low-70s before they reach a high temp of 96 degrees tomorrow.

Good news! The humidity is going to be low tomorrow so the 96 degree temps won't feel too bad and it will be a great hair day.

The low humidity will last all work week, according to Paul. On Saturday the humidity will come back and there's a possibility we will get a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. .

There is a 40 percent chance for rain on Saturday and a 50 percent chance on Sunday.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper-90s for the next several days so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

