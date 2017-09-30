HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says the lower humidity will continue with high temperatures in the mid 90s.

The low humidity will last through Friday, but dew points will be back on Saturday as there's a possibility we will get a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

There is a 30 percent chance for rain on Saturday and a 50 percent chance on Sunday. There might be a chance for rain Tuesday.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper-90s for the next several days so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

