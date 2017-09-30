HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says the thunderstorms are going to continue for the next several hours.

The downpours caused major street flooding, especially in the Clear Lake area Wednesday afternoon.

KHOU 11 viewer Crystal Hyde says at least one vehicle stalled out in high water on Bay Area at Royal Crest Drive in Clear Lake.

The thunderstorms are expected to move out by the evening hours but we still could see some scattered light rain tonight.

A chance for rain is in the forecast for the next 7 days. Chances drop to 40 percent and 30 percent Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Labor Day weekend may be a wet one with a 50- to 60-percent rain chance through Monday. Temps are expected to be in the low-90s.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

© 2018 KHOU