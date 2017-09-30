HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says highs will reach 99 on Friday with "feels like" temps well over a 100.

The heat index will reach 110 in some parts of the state.

A heat advisory is in effect for the entire Houston area from noon til 8 p.m.

The next chance for rain won't come until next Tuesday.

We are under a significant hot spell due to a high pressure system that is sitting on top of us. Expect 98- to 99-degree temps Friday through Sunday. Overnight temps will stay near the 80s.

By Monday, we will be in the triple digits, so make sure you are using your hot weather precautions. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and don't forget to triple check those backseats.

heat_1531787515009.JPG
