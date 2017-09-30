HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says Saturday is going to be extremely hot with temps reaching the upper-90s by mid afternoon.

By noon, temps will already be in the low-90s and will steadily climb. There is a 20 percent chance for rain mainly for the coastal counties.

There is a 30 and 40 percent chance of rain for the next several days. Keep your umbrellas nearby.

Temps are going to remain in the upper-90s for the next several days so please make sure you are staying hydrated and indoors as much as possible. Also, don't forget to triple check those backseats.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going in the Atlantic right now. This time last year, Hurricane Harvey was making its way toward the southeast coast of Texas.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

On the Pacific side, Hurricane Lane is bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Hawaii. There has been catastrophic flooding on the big island, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. Some areas have already received 30 inches of rain.

The KHOU Weather team is tracking the storm and believes it will avoid landfall as it continues to weaken and move along the islands.

