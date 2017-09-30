KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says temperatures will be dangerously hot for the start of the work week Monday.

It will be at least in the mid-90s by Monday afternoon.

Remember to stay hydrated and indoors as much possible. Don't forget to check those backseats when you get out of the car, too.

Good news! The haze from the Saharan dust is clearing out.

It is possible we can see rain Monday. It is expected to rain every day this week. The radar shows that we can receive about 2 inches of rain over the next five days.

There is a 70 percent chance of rain for the 4th of July so make sure you are planning some indoor activities.

