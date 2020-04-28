Houston Forecast: Cool front brings rain and relief from the heat later today

Warm and muggy for your walk this morning. Rain chances increase through the day.

HOUSTON — Rain chances return Tuesday ahead, of the next cold front, that's scheduled to push through southeast Texas Tuesday afternoon/evening hours. Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible for the evening commute, that will last into Wednesday morning. But the showers will clear out real fast, and we'll dry up for the afternoon hours, under fair and pleasant skies.

That front will lower humidity and lower high temps down into the lower 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Nice!

If you haven't gotten that gift for mom ordered, or picked up, here is just a friendly reminder that Mother's Day is this weekend! We couldn't ask for better weather. High temps will trend on the cool side, in the 70s with mostly sunny skies and a dry air mass in place all weekend long.

GET ALERTS ON YOUR PHONE: Download the KHOU 11 app

TRACK THE WEATHER: Houston weather radar

HOUSTON 7-DAY FORECAST