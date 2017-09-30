HOUSTON — It's a comfortable night in Houston with mostly clear skies and less humidity, according to KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

Your morning low Thursday is 75 degrees. There could be a few patches of fog in open areas in the morning, Paul says.

The high for Thursday and Friday will be 98 degrees, so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check your backseats.

Paul says to expect it to be hot and dry Thursday and Friday, then hot and humid through the weekend.

The next chance for rain will be Sunday, but the rain chances really build back up Monday, Paul says. By the middle of next week, rain chances go up to 60 percent.

