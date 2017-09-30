HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says we'll see downpours along the coast Wednesday morning with the chance for rain increasing over the course of the day.

There is a 70-percent chance for rain on Wednesday with a high temp of 80 degrees.

There is rain in the forecast for the next several days so keep your umbrellas close by. There is a 60- to 70-percent chance for rain Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

STAY PREPARED: View the KHOU 11 Hurricane & Severe Weather Preparedness Guide

HURRICANE TRACKER: View the tropics on interactive map

Rain chances could increase this weekend after a tropical system made its way into the Gulf overnight. There is a 70-percent chance of development over the next few days. If this system turns into a depression or a storm, it could bring a heavy rain threat to the Houston-area.

We are right at the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season was Monday, Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

© 2018 KHOU