KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says we are in for another cloudy and muggy day across Southeast Texas.

We'll top out in the mid-80s Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies.

The south breeze coming from the Gulf is lowering the pollen count but the humidity is steadily increasing with winds at 19 mph.

Thursday there's a 20 percent rain chance and Friday there's a 40 percent chance.

Saturday we will have high temps in the low-80s with cloudy skies and a 50 percent rain chance.

The rain clears with winds out of the north for Sunday and Monday, but it will still be warm. By next Tuesday we could hit 90 degrees for the first time this spring.

