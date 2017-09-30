KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says the weather will be warm and breezy Tuesday.

It will likely be cloudy and in the low-80s this afternoon but we won't see any rain. Wednesday's conditions will be similar.

Thursday will be even more humid with high temps in the upper-80s and a slight rain chance.

IA frontal boundary will enter the state of Texas and may produce a few sprinkles Wednesday and Thursday, but the heavy rain will come Friday headed into Saturday.

It will be a rainy Cinco De Mayo so make sure you plan accordingly. Rain chances are now 40 percent on Friday and 70 percent on Saturday.

The weather on Sunday will be nicer with winds out of the north and no rain. Temps Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

