KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner is tracking another cloudy, warm and muggy day in the Houston area for your Thursday.

We will top out at about 87 degrees today with winds out of the south at 16 mph.

Overnight and early this morning a live of severe storms, with some tornado warnings, impacted parts of Texas. Houston will remain dry today, however.

Friday and Saturday a 40 percent rain chance moves in for our area.

The allergy index continues to improve. The tree, grass and weed count is now moderate.

Brooks says rain from central Texas will make its way to Houston Friday evening and last until Saturday morning. Thanks to a north breeze that will push the front off shore, rain chances are now at 40 percent on Saturday and should be gone by the afternoon. Sunday should be dry but cloudy with warm temps. By next Wednesday we could hit 90 degrees for the first time this spring.

