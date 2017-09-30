KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner is tracking another cloudy, warm and muggy afternoon in the Houston area.

We will top out at about 87 degrees with winds out of the south at 16 mph.

Overnight and early this morning a line of severe storms, with some tornado warnings, impacted parts of Texas. The rain threat for the Houston area however will be Friday evening and into Saturday.

By Saturday afternoon, the rain should clear out.

The allergy index continues to improve. The tree, grass and weed count is now moderate.

Sunday should be dry but cloudy with warm temps. By next Wednesday we could hit 90 degrees for the first time this spring.

