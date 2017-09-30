KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says it will be a warm, breezy evening with high humidity.

We could see a few light showers this evening.

Heavier rain is expected for the Houston area Friday evening and into Saturday. Paul says he does not think it will be a major washout, so don't cancel any plans. By Saturday afternoon, the rain will have moved out.

The allergy index continues to improve. The tree, grass and weed count is now moderate.

Sunday should be dry but cloudy with warm temps. By Monday, we could hit 90 degrees for the first time this spring.

