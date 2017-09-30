HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says we'll see close to triple-digit heat Friday with another Heat Advisory in effect.

A heat advisory has been issued for most of our area until 9 p.m.

Temps are going to remain in the upper-90s for the next several days so please make sure you are staying hydrated and indoors as much as possible. Also, don't forget to triple check those backseats.

Thursday's high will be 98 degrees. Our next rain chances are Saturday and Sunday with 20 percent.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going in the Atlantic right now. This time last year, Hurricane Harvey was making its way through the Caribbean.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

On the Pacific side, Hurricane Lane is moving toward Hawaii as a Category 4 hurricane with 160 mph winds. The rain will be the biggest threat for the Hawaiian islands.

It is expected to make landfall Friday night. If this hurricane makes landfall it will be the island's second hurricane in its history.

