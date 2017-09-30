HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says we'll see close to triple-digit heat Friday with another Heat Advisory in effect.

A heat advisory has been issued for most of our area until 9 p.m.

Temps are going to remain in the upper-90s for the next several days so please make sure you are staying hydrated and indoors as much as possible. Also, don't forget to triple check those backseats.

Friday's high will be 98 degrees. Our next rain chances are Saturday and Sunday with 20 percent.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going in the Atlantic right now. This time last year, Hurricane Harvey was making its way toward the southeast coast of Texas.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

On the Pacific side, Hurricane Lane is bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Hawaii. There has been catastrophic flooding on the big island, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

The KHOU Weather team is tracking the storm and believes it will avoid landfall as it continues to weaken and move along the islands.

Parts of Hawaii could still get between 9 to 12 more inches of rain over the next 24 hours.

