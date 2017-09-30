HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says highs will reach 99 on Thursday with "feels like" temps well over a 100.

The haze has thinned out, but temperatures will still be extremely hot.

The next chance for rain is next Tuesday.

We are under a significant hot spell due to a high pressure system that is sitting on top of us. Expect 98- to 99-degree temps Thursday and Friday. Overnight temps will stay near the 80s.

By Monday, we will be in the triple digits, so make sure you are using your hot weather precautions. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and don't forget to triple check those backseats.

