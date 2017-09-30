KHOU 11 Weather Reporter Blake Mathews says Sunday's weather will be similar to Saturday's with temperatures reaching the mid 80s by 4 p.m.

Sunday morning temperatures will start in the upper-50s and low-60s. We will quickly warm up to temps in the upper-70s by noon.

The sun will be out all day so get out and enjoy the gorgeous weather because next weekend we will see some showers.

The weather will remain nice leading up to next week with temps reaching the low to mid 80s. Temps could possibly flirt with 90 degrees Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances begin to creep up headed into Friday. There is a 60 percent chance of rain Saturday with temperatures in the low 80s.

Have a fantastic Sunday Funday!

