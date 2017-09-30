HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says more rain is possible Friday through this weekend.

There's a 40-percent chance for rain Saturday before it increases to 70 percent by Sunday. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach 92 degrees through the weekend.

Hurricane Beryl formed in the western Atlantic Friday morning, but it poses no threat to us.

Scattered showers will continue into next week as afternoon temps remain in the low-90s.

