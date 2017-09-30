KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says more rain is possible Friday through this weekend.

We could get a break in the rain Friday, Paul said. There's a 30-percent chance for rain.

Rain chances ramp up to 60 percent Saturday and Sunday.

The heavy downpours and flooding on Wednesday marked a new record for the wettest Fourth of July in Houston. Bush Intercontinental Airport recorded 4.19 inches of rain and other areas received a lot more.

Tropical Storm Beryl formed in the western Atlantic Thursday, but it poses no threat to us, Paul said.

Scattered showers will continue into next week as afternoon temps remain in the low-90s.

