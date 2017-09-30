KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says we may have another chance for rain and storms this afternoon.

There's a 30 percent rain chance from about 3 p.m. into the early evening Monday. Without the rain, it will be hot and in the mid-90s this afternoon.

By Tuesday, rain chances drop to 20 percent then we will be dry for the rest of the week with temps in the mid to upper-90s.

This coming weekend is looking mostly sunny with daytime temps in the mid-90s and overnight temps in the mid-70s.

