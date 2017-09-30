KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says we'll start out partly cloudy but mostly dry on Friday before the rain chance increases later in the afternoon and evening.

There's a 60 percent rain/storm chance Friday evening into early Saturday morning, but at this point severe conditions are not expected.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

There's a 30 percent rain chance Saturday morning and by the afternoon the rain will have moved out.

Temps will reach the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday before the real heat moves in.

High temperatures in the low-90s are expected Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

© 2018 KHOU