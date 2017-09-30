KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says the rain is out of the Houston area and the sun is out.

Rain chances will be zero percent for the rest of the day and the rest of next week. The area did get some much needed rain Saturday - over half an inch at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Expect temps to reach the low-80s as early as 2 p.m. Temperatures will remain in the 80s for much of the day.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 87 degrees.

Blake says there is a good chance we will reach 90 degree temps Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

