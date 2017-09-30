We still have a chance for rain Thursday afternoon, but any possibility of showers should move out by the weekend, according to Meteorologist Chita Craft.

There is a 50-percent chance of rain today.

As of 8 a.m. heavy downpours were scattered across our area with more rain possible this afternoon, too. Craft warns that we are already saturated so it won't take much to cause ponding and street flooding.

A 20-percent chance of rain lingers Friday.

The weekend is looking hot and muggy with high temps in the low-90s. There is no significant rain chance this weekend.

