KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says Tuesday's weather pattern will be similar to Monday's.

It will be hot and dry tomorrow with temps reaching a high iof 96 degrees. The heat index will make it feel like it's 100 plus degrees. There is a chance we could see a few sprinkles late Tuesday evening.

The big rain chances come Wednesday. There is a 70 percent chance of rain for the 4th of July so make sure you are planning some indoor activities during the day. Paul says the rain should move out by 9 p.m., just in time for fireworks.

The 7-day forecast shows rain chances for the next several days so make sure you keep a close eye on our radars.

RELATED: Hurricane Central

RELATED: KHOU 11 Hurricane Guide

RELATED: Disaster supply list

© 2018 KHOU