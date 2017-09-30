KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says there are big thunderstorms moving through southern Harris and northern Brazoria counties.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for portions of Brazoria and Fort Bend counties until 7:30 p.m.

The KHOU Weather team is watching a subtropical storm named Alberto that developed near Cancun Friday morning.

It's expected to move north this weekend, into the Gulf of Mexico, and make landfall on Sunday or Monday in Mobile.

The slow-moving storm will dump heavy rain across much of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida through the Memorial Day weekend.

The storm will likely not affect the Houston area.

Locally, Memorial Day is shaping up to be hot but sunny with temps expected to reach 97 degrees.

We will see 97 degree temps for most of next week with a possibility of seeing 100 degree temps by the end of the week.

