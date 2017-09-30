HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says the heat index this weekend could make it feel like as much as 108 degrees, so be prepared.

The weekend will be cloudy with a slight rain chance and high temps in the mid-90s.

Scattered storms will stick around next week. The chance for rain increases to 60 percent by Thursday.

Afternoon temps will stay hot in the 90s with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

We are entering the peak of the Texas hurricane season. Tropical Storm Ernesto has formed in the Atlantic, but it poses no threat to the U.S. Ernesto will move across the north Atlantic.

The hurricane center was monitoring a disturbed weather pattern in the east of the Caribbean Sea, but it has since shown no signs of development, which is great news for us.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

