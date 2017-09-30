HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says Tuesday will start out with some fog, but should give way to plenty of sunshine.

However, Craft warns to be weather-ready with isolated thunderstorms still possible for our area.

We see temps top out at about 92 Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will reach the mid-90s Wednesday. We will actually see mid-90 temps for the rest of the week with 20 percent rain chances each day.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team is tracking Tropical Storm Chris out in the Atlantic Ocean. It does not pose any threat to land. The only concerns being high surf and rip currents on the east coast.

