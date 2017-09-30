HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says Sunday's weather is shaping up to be very similar to Saturday's weather pattern. Temps are expected to reach 98 degrees by noon and there's no chance of rain for the Houston area.

If you stay in the far eastern counties, there is a chance you can see a few showers by the afternoon but most of us will remain dry.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper-90s for the next several days so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

The rain chances really build back up by Tuesday.

There's a 30 percent chance of rain Monday and we'll see a 50 percent chance for storms on Tuesday.

© 2018 KHOU