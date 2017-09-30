HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says Monday will be another hot day with temperatures back in the upper 90s.

In fact, temperatures will be in the mid to upper-90s for the next several days so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

There is a slight chance for rain Monday, but the rain chances really build back up by Tuesday.

Disturbances out of Colorado are headed to our region.

There's a 20 percent chance of rain Monday and we'll see a 50 percent chance for storms on Tuesday.

