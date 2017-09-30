Some areas in our northern counties saw as much as four inches of rain Sunday night.

The severe thunderstorm warning in Grimes and Brazos counties was set until 10:45 p.m. By early Monday morning the weather was calm again across all of Houston, but KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says that may not last long.

Rain chances continue the forecast Monday, when we can see a repeat of the heavy rain and lightning. Craft says today is our best chance for rain this week, although it is only 30 percent.

By Tuesday, rain chances drop to 20 percent then we will be dry for the rest of the week with temps in the mid to upper-90s.

