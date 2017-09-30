We still have a chance for rain Thursday, but any possibility of showers should move out by the weekend, according to Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

There is a 60-percent chance of rain Thursday. A 20-percent chance of rain lingers Friday.

Houston saw rain Monday through Wednesday, but other parts of Texas saw flooding, including Corpus Christi and Beaumont.

The weekend is looking hot and muggy but clear with high temps in the low-90s.

