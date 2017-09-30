KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says temperatures will reach a high of 93 degrees today for another hot start to the work week.

There is a 40 percent chance for rain this afternoon and areas north of Houston could see thunderstorms as well.

It's going to feel like it's 100 degrees today so please stay hydrated and indoors as much possible. Don't forget to check those backseats when you get out of the car.

There is no chance for rain on Tuesday, a 30 percent chance on Wednesday, and a 20 percent chance on Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures will stay in the low 90s throughout the week with overnight lows in the high 70s.

RELATED: Hurricane Central

RELATED: KHOU 11 Hurricane Guide

RELATED: Disaster supply list

© 2018 KHOU