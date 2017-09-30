KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says scattered showers lingered Friday night and a line of storms will move through the area around 4 a.m. Saturday.
However, the rain will clear out by Saturday afternoon.
Paul says there is an 80 percent rain chance at 7 a.m., but that drops to 40 percent by 9 a.m.; 10 percent by 10 a.m. and out of the area by noon.
Paul says the weather should be lovely by Saturday evening.
Temps will reach the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday before the real heat moves in. Sunday is expected to be cloudy with no chance for rain.
High temperatures in the low-90s are expected Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
