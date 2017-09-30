KHOU 11 Weather Reporter Blake Mathews says Sunday will continue to remain gorgeous with temps cooling off to the 70s by 9 p.m.

We will wake up to temps in the upper-60s Monday morning but things will quickly warm up.

The weather will be hot this coming week. Temps are expected to be in the 90s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Blake says there is a 20 percent chance of rain Sunday but nothing to cancel outside activities over.

Heads up, next week is the official start to Hurricane Preparedness Week.

