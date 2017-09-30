KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says our streak of 90 degree weather won't end anytime soon.

Temps will drop to the upper-70s later on tonight. By Sunday morning, temps will be in the mid-70s and by noon temps will already be in the upper-80s.

Blake says there is a cold front working its way to Texas. The front will stall out by the time it gets to Houston, but we could experience some scattered showers in our area next week. Rain chances are 20 to 30 percent Monday through Friday.

We'll have hot, muggy conditions with mostly sunny skies for the next seven days, at the least.

