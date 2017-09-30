KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says we're seeing more rain in various parts of the Greater Houston area this afternoon.

For Monday the forecast calls for a 50 percent rain chance by 10:30 a.m. Isolated storms are possible this afternoon, especially west of Houston.

On Sunday evening far northwest Harris County received more than five inches of rain while on the southeast side there were only a few sprinkles.

High temps today will be in the low-90s, or even cooler if you get some rain.

The rest of this week looks a little warmer with only a 10 percent rain chance.

© 2018 KHOU