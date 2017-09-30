KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says heavy rain will continue into Tuesday and light showers will last through the week.

Tuesday's weather pattern will be similar to Monday's.

Tuesday we are looking at a high of 88 degrees. There is a 50 percent chance of rain so be careful on the roads. Most of the rain should come in the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday the rain chances are 10 percent. There is a 30 percent chance of rain Saturday and Sunday.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain on Memorial Day so plan accordingly.

