KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says Wednesday will be warm and humid again with a 40 percent rain chance much of the day.

The showers are expected from noon through the afternoon. By 7 p.m. the rain should be gone.

A slight chance for scattered rain sticks around the rest of the week and through the weekend. Temps will be in the low-90s.

The KHOU Weather team is watching a disturbance that could move into the Gulf. It is possible this disturbance could become a tropical storm in the next few days. The tropical storm will be called Alberto if it develops.

If this depression strengthens it will more than likely make landfall near New Orleans by the weekend. It will likely not have impacts on Texas.

Memorial Day in Houston will be a pretty good one as long as the tropical forecast keeps east of Houston.

