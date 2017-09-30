KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says we could see some rain early Tuesday morning.

Rain chances are 40 percent but temps are going to be hot tomorrow. It is possible we can see 98 degree temps although Davis has us at a high if 92.

Wednesday we are looking at a 20 percent chance of rain and a 10 percent on Thursday.

Temps will be in the mid-90s all week. David suggest you drink a lot of water and triple check your backseats.

This coming weekend is looking mostly sunny with daytime temps in the mid-90s and overnight temps in the mid-70s.

Check out KHOU 11's 2018 Hurricane & Severe Weather Preparedness Guide.

