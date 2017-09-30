KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Matthews says enjoy the dry weather while you can. By 4 p.m. there is a chance we could see some heavy rain accompanied by lightning.

The storms are coming from a front that is moving through central Arkansas, into Dallas and then our area by Sunday afternoon.

Temps will be in the mid-90s until about 6 p.m. As thr front pushes through our area, temps will drop to the low-80s.

Monday we can see a repeat of the heavy rain and lightning. By Tuesday, rain chances drop to 20 percent then we will be dry for the rest of the week with temps in the mid to upper-90s.

