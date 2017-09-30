KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says more rain is possible today for some parts of town.

Not everyone will get rain, however. On Sunday evening far northwest Harris County received more than five inches of rain while on the southeast side there were only a few sprinkles.

For Monday the forecast calls for a 30 percent rain chance by 10:30 a.m. Isolated storms are possible this afternoon, especially west of Houston.

High temps today will be in the low-90s, or even cooler if you get some rain.

The rest of this week looks a little warmer with only a 10 percent rain chance.

