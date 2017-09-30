KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says there is a chance we can see some isolated showers Thursday afternoon.

Temps are expected to top off at 94 degrees tomorrow.

Be aware of haze on Thursday as a result of Saharan dust coming our way, which could cause allergies to flare.

Good news! The dust is stopping any major systems from developing in the Gulf.

As the temps remain in the mid-90s, remember to stay hydrated and indoors as much possible. Don't forget to check those backseats when you get out of the car, too.

Our next big rain chances will come around the 4th of July.

RELATED: Hurricane Central

RELATED: KHOU 11 Hurricane Guide

RELATED: Disaster supply list

© 2018 KHOU