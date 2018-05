KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews said the rain has calmed down for now but it will be back. There is a 30 percent chance of rain Monday and we are likely to see the showers around noon.

Sunday's storms bought 7 inches of rain in some areas.

Tomorrow's high is 91 degrees.

Blake says temps will continue to rise as the week progresses. There is a 10 to 30 percent chance of rain everyday this week.

