What's causing the fall-like colors across Houston?

It's not too often that we get a picturesque view of fall in our area.

HOUSTON — It's beginning to look a lot like...fall?

You may have noticed, there are some decent fall colors popping up in the trees and plants across Houston.

Chief Meteorologist David Paul said the main factor for the fall-like glow is that we haven't had a big rain or wind storm that has knocked the leaves off the trees.

Quite often, we will get leaves to change colors, and boom, a storm system hits and knocks the leaves right off their limbs.

But because we haven't had a big storm system, the Houston area gets a little taste of what Vermont experiences every fall season.

But enjoy it while you can for the next few days because Paul said this color comes and goes very quickly.