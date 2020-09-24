It won't be "cold," but it will feel a lot nicer with lower humidity and cool overnight temperatures.

HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 Weather Team is closely monitoring a dive in the jet stream set for next week, bringing fall weather to Texas.

The first day of fall was Tuesday, Sept. 22, but it sure didn't feel like it with the arrival of Tropical Storm Beta. The rain has cleared out, and the sunshine returns for the weekend. But it will remain humid and warm - for now:

NOAA's 6 to 10 day outlook is tracking temperatures slightly below normal for much of the midwest and southern U.S. Chicago's daytime high temperatures will be in the 50s for the start of October:

Thankfully (or not), it won't be quite that cold here in Houston and Southeast Texas. So how cold will it get, and when will it feel nicer outside?

Timeline: When Houston will get cooler temps and lower humidity

We'll keep with daytime high temps around 90 degrees through the weekend with winds out of the southeast, which equals humidity. That's the bad news.

The good news is in about a week we should feel much cooler conditions with the arrive of a cold front. It won't feel "cold" but on some mornings late next week you may want a jacket for a couple hours. The afternoons will still be in the 70s, but again, with lower humidity. This means it will feel really nice throughout the day.

Expect to really feel the cooler weather in Houston by Wednesday, Sept. 30 - lasting at least a few days: