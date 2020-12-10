KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says fall is making a return for a couple days after a summer-like weekend.

HOUSTON — Houston felt like summer again over the weekend with near record-high temps for this time of year - in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

And not to mention the humidity.

But now that is about to change with the arrival of two cold fronts this week, the first of which is already sweeping through Texas as of early Monday morning, says KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft. Check out the 6 a.m. temperatures in the panhandle this morning:

No, it won't be chilly in the daytime (you won't need those winter coats this time around), but we will enjoy lower humidity and temperatures that are more "normal" for this time of year.

Houston cold front timeline

MONDAY AM - temps near 80 and humid in Houston, but the panhandle is already in the 40s as the cold front swept through first there

MONDAY PM - temps in the 90s this afternoon, still humid - cold front will push through overnight, but we won't feel it quite yet

TUESDAY AM - the first front, a weak one, will have arrived. early morning temps in the 60s but with winds out of the northeast (lower humidity)

TUESDAY PM - temps still warm in the afternoon, near 90

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY - pleasant and sunny, but winds will shift back out of the south, increasing humidity again. overnight temps near 70, daytime temps near 90

FRIDAY AM - the second, stronger cold front arrives in the morning, bringing a 20% rain chance .. temps in the 60s in the morning

FRIDAY PM - sunny with winds out of the northeast, temps in the mid-70s. lower humidity.

SATURDAY - chilly in the morning in the 50s, the best fall-like weather day of the week. daytime temps in the mid 70s but still with lower humidity. Fantastic weather on Saturday!

SUNDAY - nice conditions continue with early-morning temps in the upper-50s. plenty of sunshine will pump our daytime temps to near 80.