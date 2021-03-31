KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft is tracking a cold front that is quickly sweeping through Southeast Texas.

HOUSTON — We're in the 70s on Wednesday morning across the Houston area, but believe it or not a cold front is starting to move through that will drop our "feels-like" temperatures into the 30s by Thursday morning, says KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft.

The front will also bring scattered showers to Southeast Texas today.

Here's a quick look at what you can expect.

Cold front update: Houston weather timeline

WEDNESDAY MORNING: We are starting warm and humid in the 70s. It is cloudy with perhaps a few sprinkles, but overall your morning commute will remain dry.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON/NIGHT: Expect big changes this afternoon with temperatures dropping to the 50s with wind gusts around 40 mph. A cold front that moved through around 9 a.m. will push offshore around 3 p.m. Around lunchtime, that will give us the best rain chance.

This afternoon, feels-like temps could be in the 40s with actual temps in the 50s. No rain is expected after 6 p.m. as the skies clear.

THURSDAY MORNING: The first day of April, but can you believe it we will have temperatures that feel like the 30s? Actual temps will be in the upper-40s to the low-50s across our area in the early-morning hours. No rain chance. Cool, clear and sunny — temps will stay in the 50s until almost lunchtime.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON/NIGHT: We will top out in the upper-60s and low-70s across the area, dry conditions continuing.