Monitoring Houston's bayous: Here are the areas we are watching closely for flooding today into Wednesday

We're closely watching the levels in the waterways across Southeast Texas because of Tropical Storm Beta.

HOUSTON — As of Tuesday morning, rainfall amounts total anywhere from only an inch (on Harris County's north side) to more than 11 inches (on the southeast side) as Tropical Storm Beta continues to move slowly southwest of the Houston area.

Most of the overnight flooding into Tuesday morning has been limited to roadways on Houston's southside, especially southeast where they also have storm surge impacts, but areas north can't let their guard down yet.

Harris County Meteorologist Jeff Lindner told KHOU 11 this morning that we will have to closely watch the impacts from Beta throughout the day and overnight into Wednesday mid-day because the grounds are already very saturated. Heavier rainfall could eventually pick up north of Houston, creating roadway problems there as well.

And of course areas on the south side that are already saturated will continue to be a problem as more rain comes. It just depends on where the heaviest rainfall occurs and how long it will last.

Monitoring these areas:

As of 9 a.m. the Harris County Flood Warning System indicated flooding was possible and likely along Clear Creek in the Pearland, Friendswood, Webster and Kemah areas. On the west side, officials are also closely watching South Mayde as well as Langham Creek.

Green icons are No Flooding reported; Yellow = Flooding Possible; Red = Flooding likely

"Corridor of training feeder bands likely to continue for several hours yielding additional heavy rainfall on areas that have already been hard hit. Flash flooding will continue," tweeted Lindner, Harris County's meteorologist.

24-hour rainfall totals as of 9 a.m. Tuesday in Harris County:

Southeast of Houston early Tuesday, KHOU 11's Michelle Choi visited the Shoreacres community where residents were closely watching the water just outside their homes. That area is impacted not just by the heavy rainfall but also the storm surge.