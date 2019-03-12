HOUSTON — Cedar season has officially arrived to the Houston area. Moderate counts have been detected of the tree pollen that causes major issues for many Texans around this time of the year.

Cedar season usually begins in early December, but some seasons could spike early. The seasons lasts through February. We can expect higher counts of cedar pollen in late December through early January.

If you are someone who is allergic to this pollen, you likely call it "cedar fever." The major symptoms are itchy eye, itchy throat, runny nose, nasal congestion. Despite the name, a fever typically does not accompany the symptoms.

Tips on how to get through cedar season:

- Keep your doors and windows closed. Run the air conditioner when the pollen is extremely high.

- Change your air conditioning filter often.

- Vacuum carpets and dust your home each week.

- Take a shower and change your clothes after being outdoors to wash away the pollen that lands on your clothes and in your hair.

- Don't forget about your pets! Make sure you bathe them often.

- Over-the-counter antihistamines or decongestants in pill, spray or eye drop form may help control symptoms.

- Doctors can also prescribe oral or nasal corticosteroids and anti-inflammatory drugs.

